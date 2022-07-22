 Skip to content
Trevor Bauer's Accuser Says She Didn't Lie About Abuse

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer works against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game May 21, 2021, in San Francisco. A San Diego woman who alleges Bauer allegedly beat and sexually abused her has denied that any of the accusations were “false, fabricated, or bogus,” her attorneys said in a court filing. Bauer has denied that he abused the woman he met through social media. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles (AP) -- A San Diego woman who alleges Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer beat and sexually abused her has denied that any of the accusations were “false, fabricated, or bogus,” her attorneys said in a court filing.

Bauer has denied abusing the woman he met through social media. He sued her for defamation in April, claiming she lied about details involving their sexual encounters in order to destroy his reputation and career while enriching herself. After he sued, Major League Baseball suspended Bauer for two years.