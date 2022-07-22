Godongwana Tells South Africa City Leaders: Shape Up or Ship Out

South Africa’s finance minister implored councilors who run the nation’s eighth-biggest metropolitan area to put the interests of its communities first and end dysfunction.
The Mangaung municipality, which includes South Africa’s judicial capital of Bloemfontein, was taken over by the national government this year. It was placed under administration by the Free State provincial government in December 2019 after the authorities failed to implement a recovery plan and missed payments on 51.9 billion rand ($3.1 billion) of debt.