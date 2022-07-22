Global Investors Sell Most China Government Bonds Ever in June

Foreign investors cut their holdings of Chinese sovereign bonds by the most on record in June, reflecting a surge in capital outflows as global central banks hike rates while Beijing eases.
Overseas investors reduced their positions in China’s onshore sovereign bonds by 55.9 billion yuan ($8.3 billion) last month, the most since 2014, when Bloomberg started compiling the data based on official figures. They held 2.32 trillion yuan of the notes by end-June, compared with a peak of 2.52 trillion yuan in January.