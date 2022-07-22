Biden Balked Late at Bold Climate Decree After Rush to Get Ready

Hours after Senator Joe Manchin delivered a fatal blow to climate change legislation championed by Joe Biden, White House officials began making plans for the president to take matters into his own hands.
They wanted to act fast. Heading into the weekend, news of historic heat waves scorching cities from Phoenix to London seemed to underscore the urgency of the climate threat. And they had the perfect stage to announce bold action: In a few days, Biden would deliver a speech on clean energy in front of shuttered Massachusetts coal plant.