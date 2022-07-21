UK Travel Chaos Leaves City Workers Grounded

The UK's travel industry has been struggling to manage a post-pandemic rush of holidaymakers and business travelers, with long queues of frustrated fliers, piles of baggage, and striking workers a common scene. And although it's been a horrible summer for travel across all of Europe, the UK has been harder hit thanks to its extremely low number of job-seekers and a limited supply of European labor post-Brexit.

In this episode of the In The City podcast, Francine Lacqua and David Merritt explore how Britain's unique brand of travel chaos is affecting the business person's attitude toward travel. Is chaos the new normal and the golden era of glamorous travel a thing of the past?