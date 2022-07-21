Employers Using Stock to Pay Workers Fall Behind in Market Drop

The promise of rapid profit growth that entices some firms to pay staff with stock grants or options has turned into a predictor of share-price underperformance during the 2022 rout.
Companies that have outsize stock-based compensation programs have trailed the broader market by 9.2% so far this year, Patrick Palfrey, a senior equity strategist at Credit Suisse found. The profile of such firms -- primarily tech and other newly public companies expected to deliver above-average earnings gains -- has left them out of favor with investors who turned to value stocks as the Federal Reserve stepped up its battle to curtail inflation.