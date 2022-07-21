Powell Sells Muni Holdings as New Fed Ethics Rules Take Effect

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently sold more than $1 million of municipal bonds issued by various entities across the US as tough new ethics rules took effect for central bank officials in the wake of a trading scandal last year.
The 22 separate transactions on June 30, with a total value ranging from about $1.2 million to $2.5 million, were detailed in a disclosure dated July 1 and published Thursday by the US Office of Government Ethics. Powell’s sales came at the early end of the 12 months that Fed officials have to dispose of prohibited holdings under the new rules, which were adopted in February and went into effect on May 1.