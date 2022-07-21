Petro Quietly Dials Back Radical Ambitions: Colombia Market Talk

President-elect Gustavo Petro is quietly dialing back some of his more radical ambitions as he faces the reality of governing Colombia amid soaring inflation and a gaping fiscal deficit, according to political and financial professionals who spoke with Bloomberg.
The new congress, which began sitting this week, is set to debate a tax bill to fund welfare spending and cut the deficit. The government wants to boost revenue by the equivalent of as much as 5 percentage points of gross domestic product.