Overseas Funds Cut China Sovereign Bonds for Record Fifth Month

Overseas investors cut holdings of Chinese sovereign bonds for a fifth month in June, the longest string of outflows on record, as rising US Treasury yields reduce the attractiveness of yuan-denominated debt.
Global funds held about 2.3 trillion yuan ($340 billion) of Chinese government bonds in June, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China. That’s less than the 2.38 trillion yuan of the securities they owned in May, according to official Chinabond data, and marks the longest stretch of monthly outflows since Bloomberg began tracking the data in 2014.