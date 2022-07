Indian companies are rushing to hedge their overseas dollar debt against further declines in the rupee, a process that threatens to cascade into additional losses for the battered local currency.

The nation’s firms had $79 billion of unhedged offshore loans at the end of March, about 44% of their total overseas borrowings, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. The cost of repaying that has been soaring as the rupee has tumbled more than 7% this year.