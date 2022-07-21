Australian data-services outfit Link Administration Holdings Ltd. has agreed to a new takeover offer by software firm Dye & Durham Ltd., ending on-again-off-again talks with a recut deal worth A$2.47 billion ($1.7 billion).
Australia’s biggest service provider to the nation’s pension-fund industry Thursday opted to recommend a revised offer of A$4.81 per share from the Toronto-based firm. While lower than an initial $5.50 per share deal dating back to December, it was higher than the A$4.57 a share Dye & Durham tried to renegotiate earlier this month.