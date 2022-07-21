 Skip to content
Discover Financial Plunges After Suspending Buybacks on Student-Loan Probe

  • Shares of the company fall the most in more than two years
  • CEO Hochschild says expense guidance for 2022 still stands
graduation student GETTY Sub
Photographer: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Discover Financial Services dropped the most in more than two years after the company suspended share repurchases, saying it started an internal investigation into compliance practices at the student-loan servicing business. 

The board appointed an independent special committee to conduct the probe, Discover said in a statement late Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer Roger Hochschild said executives at the firm took the probe into account when they developed guidance for expenses for this year, and the company continues to expect costs to climb by a percentage in the mid-single digits. 