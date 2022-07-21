Biden Becomes a Patient and a White House Symbol in Covid Fight

President Joe Biden’s bout with Covid-19 shows the evolution of the nation’s fight against the pandemic, White House officials said, expressing confidence that the 79-year-old president will avoid the worst of the disease thanks to vaccines and a therapeutic drug largely unavailable before he took office.

Biden’s infection, though, shows the enduring nature of the pandemic he had promised as a presidential candidate to contain, if not defeat. And after killing millions of people worldwide, most of them elderly, the president’s risk of severe illness -- while very low, according to medical experts -- isn’t zero.