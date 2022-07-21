Banks Delay $5.4 Billion Buyout Financing to Apollo for Tenneco

A club of banks led by Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. has postponed the $5.4 billion buyout financing that was meant to launch this month to help fund Apollo Global Management Inc.’s acquisition of Tenneco Inc.
The lenders have decided to launch the leveraged loan and high-yield bond offerings after the US Labor Day holiday, which falls on Sept. 5 this year, in the hopes that the later timing will provide a calmer backdrop for bringing in investors, according to people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private transaction.