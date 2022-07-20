UK’s Finance Bill Has Confidential Regulatory Review Power

The UK government plans to give itself the power to order reviews of financial services regulation, potentially behind closed doors, in a move that could prompt a fresh row over the Bank of England’s independence.
The Treasury could keep reviews of regulators’ policies under wraps if it believes disclosure would damage the public interest, according to the Financial Services and Markets Bill published Wednesday. Normally, any reviews would be put before parliament and published “in such manner as the Treasury think fit,” the bill stated.