 Skip to content
Markets
City of London

UK’s Finance Bill Has Confidential Regulatory Review Power

  • Treasury could keep regulatory policy reviews under wraps
  • Proposed power is part of Financial Services and Markets Bill
Updated on

The UK government plans to give itself the power to order reviews of financial services regulation, potentially behind closed doors, in a move that could prompt a fresh row over the Bank of England’s independence.

The Treasury could keep reviews of regulators’ policies under wraps if it believes disclosure would damage the public interest, according to the Financial Services and Markets Bill published Wednesday. Normally, any reviews would be put before parliament and published “in such manner as the Treasury think fit,” the bill stated.