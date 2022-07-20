Boeing Commercial Chief Gives Peek Into Work on Next Plane

While Boeing Co. may not be saying much publicly about the new airplane it’s planning, behind-the-scenes engineering work is progressing, Stan Deal, the company’s commercial airplane chief, said.
The US planemaker has assigned about 1,000 engineers to its product development group, which is spearheading design work on the airplane concept and running computer simulations of the manufacturing system that would build it. The unit is involved in other projects, from Boeing’s efforts to certify the tardy 777X jetliner to its work to wring greater range and payload out of two 787 Dreamliner models, Deal said.