India Cuts Windfall Taxes on Fuel Exports as Global Prices Fall

India eliminated a levy on gasoline exports and cut windfall taxes on other fuels less than three weeks after they were imposed, offering relief for the nation’s No. 1 fuel exporter Reliance Industries Ltd. and top crude explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp.
New Delhi reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by 2 rupees (3 cents) a liter, and scrapped completely a 6-rupees-per-liter levy on gasoline exports, according to a government notification. It also cut the tax on domestically produced crude by about 27% to 17,000 rupees a ton. Bloomberg News first reported Thursday that the government was considering lowering the taxes.