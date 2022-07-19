Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced a wide-ranging review of the Reserve Bank that will look at its inflation target, policy tools, governance and culture, amid criticism over its forecasts and interest-rate decisions.
A three-person panel comprising Carolyn Wilkins, a former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor, Renee Fry-McKibbin, an economics professor at the Australian National University and former Treasury official Gordon de Brouwer will conduct the independent review, Chalmers said in a statement Wednesday.