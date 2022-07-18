Tesla Crash That Killed Motorcyclist Is No. 38 in Wider US Probe

US auto safety regulators are investigating a 2021 Tesla Model Y crash that killed a motorcyclist in California earlier this month, the latest in a broader examination of collisions suspected to involve the use of advanced driver-assistance systems.
The incident is the 47th since 2016 to be examined in the review by crash investigators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 38 of which involve a Tesla Inc. vehicle, the agency said Monday. A total of 18 fatalities have been linked to the crashes. Local media reported that the Tesla crash that killed a motorcyclist occurred July 7 near Los Angeles.