Volkswagen AG’s Porsche plans to introduce a new electric luxury sport utility vehicle and bolster profits in the coming years as the brand tries to win over investors ahead of its initial public offering.

Porsche targets an automotive Ebitda margin of as much as 27% by 2026, up from 24.5% last year, the company said Monday during its capital markets day. That would be below what Ferrari NV generated in 2021, but well ahead of Tesla Inc. and BMW AG.