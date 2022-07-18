Goldman Says It’s Premature to Dismiss Inflation Fears

As equity markets rally on easing rate-hike concerns, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief global equity strategist said it’s premature to bet the pressure is reducing on the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy.
While the slump in stocks since the beginning of the year reflects investor expectations of a contraction in growth, “I don’t think a deep recession is being priced yet,” Peter Oppenheimer said on Bloomberg TV, adding that tighter financial conditions would be needed “before we can see a bottoming of risk assets.”