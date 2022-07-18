Europe Must Slash Gas Demand Now Before ‘Hard’ Winter, IEA Warns

Europe needs to drastically slash natural gas consumption in the next few months to prepare for what is likely to be “a long, hard winter,” the head of the International Energy Agency said.

While the European Union has made some progress diversifying away from key supplier Russia, any shipments from the country remain highly uncertain, with a complete cut-off not ruled out, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a commentary outlining steps Europe must take to avoid a major gas crunch this winter.