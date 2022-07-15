Transcript: Matt Levine On What to Watch In Twitter vs. Elon Musk

This week, Twitter sued Elon Musk, attempting to force him to make good on his $44 billion buyout offer for the company. This story has already been surreal in many ways, and now we might get an actual trial out of it in a Delaware court. So what should we expect, in terms of the process and the law? On this episode we speak with Bloomberg Opinion columnist Matt Levine, who has been chronicling the whole saga in his newsletter Money Stuff. He walks us through the general legal arguments, and what to expect in a theoretical trial. Transcripts have been lightly edited for clarity.

Matt Levine On What to Watch In Twitt...