Black US Households Face Higher Inflation, Richmond Fed Says

Black US households have consistently experienced higher inflation rates than their White peers since the Great Recession, according to a new study published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
The research by Munseob Lee, an economist at the University of California, San Diego, broke down both consumption patterns and price changes on a race-specific basis. It found that about two-thirds of the difference in inflation rates is explained by the fact that Black households are disproportionately more likely to consume goods with volatile prices. The remaining portion comes down to price changes.