It’s Now Harder to Get a MoonSwatch Than a Breguet or Blancpain

It’s more difficult to find the $250 MoonSwatch in stores than a $13,000 Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, as demand for the budget-priced timepiece collaboration between Omega and Swatch continues to outstrip supply.
Availability of the ceramic and bio-plastic watch is even “more exclusive than luxury brands such as Breguet, Blancpain or Glashütte Original,” Swatch Group AG, which owns a stable of watch brands at all price points, said Thursday in a statement accompanying its first-half financial results.