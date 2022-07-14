 Skip to content
Pursuits

It’s Now Harder to Get a MoonSwatch Than a Breguet or Blancpain

  • Bio-plastic $250 watch has exclusivity of a luxury timepiece
  • Omega also suffering supply shortages of $7,000 Moonwatch
The Omega MoonSwatch.
The Omega MoonSwatch.Photographer: Swatch Group AG
By

It’s more difficult to find the $250 MoonSwatch in stores than a $13,000 Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, as demand for the budget-priced timepiece collaboration between Omega and Swatch continues to outstrip supply.

Availability of the ceramic and bio-plastic watch is even “more exclusive than luxury brands such as Breguet, Blancpain or Glashütte Original,” Swatch Group AG, which owns a stable of watch brands at all price points, said Thursday in a statement accompanying its first-half financial results