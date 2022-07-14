Deutsche Telekom Sells Towers to Brookfield-DigitalBridge

Deutsche Telekom AG agreed to sell a majority stake in its towers unit to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and DigitalBridge Group Inc. in a deal that values the business at 17.5 billion euros ($17.5 billion), one of the largest digital infrastructure deals this year.
Deutsche Telecom sold a 51% stake in the German and Austrian unit, called GD Towers, for 10.7 billion euros in cash, according to a statement on Thursday. The proceeds will be used to lower the German telecom company’s debt levels and fund its plan to increase its stake in T-Mobile US to 50.1%, it said.