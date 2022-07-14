China’s Budget Deficit Widens 600% as Pandemic Cuts Revenue

China’s broad budget deficit in the first six months of the year widened to a record as government spending climbed and falling land sales and tax breaks cut income.
The budget deficits for all levels of government was a combined 5.1 trillion yuan ($758 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the Ministry of Finance released Thursday. That was the highest ever for the first half of any year and compares with a shortfall of just 718 billion yuan at the same point in 2021 and a gap of 3.4 trillion yuan in 2020.