Fosun’s Lanvin Group Aims to Acquire Another Brand Next Year

China’s Fosun International Ltd. is on the hunt for an addition to its collection of fashion brands, which includes Lanvin and St. John Knits -- a sign of luxury’s resilience despite high inflation and recession concerns.
First, Fosun aims to float Lanvin on the New York Stock Exchange via a blank-check company in October or November, said Joann Cheng, chairman and chief executive officer of Lanvin Group. A potential acquisition would come after that, “ideally later next year,” she said in an interview, adding “we’re not in a rush.”