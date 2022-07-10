Japan Ruling Coalition Easily Retains Upper House Majority

Japan’s ruling coalition is projected to maintain its majority in an upper house election held Sunday, two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who led the bloc to numerous victories during his term as premier.

Exit polling from national broadcaster NHK and other major media said the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito were projected to win at least 69 seats, well above the 56 seats they needed to retain the majority. The LDP alone is set to win at least 59, up on the 55 it had before the vote, NHK said. If the two score more than 69 seats combined, they would increase their majority in the body.