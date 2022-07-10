 Skip to content
Politics

Blinken to Stop in Tokyo to Offer Condolences Over Abe’s Death

  • Secretary of State was in Bali, Indonesia for G-20 meetings
  • Abe’s wake to be held on Monday with the funeral the day after
Blinken’s visit to Japan comes as an investigation gets underway into the&nbsp;motives&nbsp;of the gunman who shot Abe.

Blinken’s visit to Japan comes as an investigation gets underway into the motives of the gunman who shot Abe.

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
By

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is stopping in Tokyo on his way back from a trip to Asia to offer condolences over the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a sign of the importance the US puts on its close relations with Japan.

Blinken was in Bali for the G-20 foreign ministers meeting, which he said on Saturday was shadowed by the death of the influential Japanese premier and staunch US ally. The secretary of state is currently in Bangkok for bilateral meetings with senior Thai officials, including Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha. 