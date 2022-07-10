Blinken to Stop in Tokyo to Offer Condolences Over Abe’s Death

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is stopping in Tokyo on his way back from a trip to Asia to offer condolences over the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a sign of the importance the US puts on its close relations with Japan.

Blinken was in Bali for the G-20 foreign ministers meeting, which he said on Saturday was shadowed by the death of the influential Japanese premier and staunch US ally. The secretary of state is currently in Bangkok for bilateral meetings with senior Thai officials, including Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha.