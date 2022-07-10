 Skip to content
Politics

Biden Defends Upcoming Saudi Trip as National Security Necessity

  • President writes in Washington Post days ahead of Mideast trip
  • Opinion piece doesn’t criticize Saudis for Khashoggi’s murder
Biden is expected to meet with Prince Mohammed and Arab leaders of other Gulf countries.

Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
President Joe Biden defended his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia in The Washington Post and pledged to give attention to human rights on his visit with the crown prince, a meeting that has been widely criticized by opponents of Mohammed Bin Salman’s policies.

“I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia. My views on human rights are clear and long-standing,” the president wrote in the opinion piece publishing Sunday. He is slated to travel to both Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week.