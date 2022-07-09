 Skip to content
Markets
Economics

UK Tax Cuts Feature at Heart of Race to Replace Boris Johnson

  • Once the party of prudence, Tories now push for more borrowing
  • Mood for stimulus clashes with BOE’s inflation concerns
Energy use in Upminster, UK.

Energy use in Upminster, UK.

Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton.

The contest to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister is likely to become a battle over hand-outs for households, with limited interest in fiscal restraint.