World Leaders React to Shooting of Japan’s Ex Leader Shinzo Abe

World leaders expressed shock at the news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fighting for his life after being shot Friday. Messages calling for his recovery poured in for the political titan who is widely credited with reviving the nation’s economy, and was seen as a close friend by other major democracies.
Japan’s longest-serving premier was shot from about 3 meters (10 feet) from behind during a campaign event in the city of Nara ahead of a parliamentary election this weekend. The attack stunned a nation where political violence and guns are extremely rare.