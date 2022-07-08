Tata Power Plans to Invest $9.5 Billion in Clean Energy Push

Tata Power Co. said it will invest more than 750 billion rupees ($9.5 billion) in renewables over the next five years, as it aims to almost double the share of clean energy in its portfolio.
The company, whose operations range from generation to transmission and retailing of power, will also expand into new areas such as solar irrigation pumps and electric vehicle charging, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said at a virtual shareholder meeting Thursday. Tata Power is also accelerating its net zero target to 2045, Chandrasekaran said. The company had previously set a goal of hitting the mark by 2050.