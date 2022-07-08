Cuomo ‘Overpowered’ New York Ethics Board for $5.1 Million Book Deal, Report Says

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo misled a state ethics agency and “overpowered” the agency’s staff in order to secure approval for a controversial 2020 memoir he wrote about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report released Thursday by an outside law firm hired to investigate the circumstances surrounding the book’s approval.
The book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, was published in the fall of 2020, after Cuomo secured a $5.1 million contract to write it several months earlier.