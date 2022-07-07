 Skip to content
Hong Kong Luxury Home Linked to Kaisa CEO Sold at 14% Discount

  • Two-story property sells at HK$300 million through tender
  • Kaisa has been offloading assets to raise money amid stress
Residence Bel-Air apartment buildings in Hong Kong.&nbsp;

Residence Bel-Air apartment buildings in Hong Kong. 

Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

A foreclosed luxury Hong Kong home linked to the chief executive officer of embattled property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. was sold for HK$300 million ($38.2 million) through tender, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The 3,953 square foot house with a private garden in the Residence Bel-Air development had changed hands for HK$350 million in 2017. It was purchased that year by Million Link Development Ltd., a company where Kaisa’s Vice-Chairman and CEO Mai Fan was a director until January, according to a company registry filing.