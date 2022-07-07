Hong Kong Luxury Home Linked to Kaisa CEO Sold at 14% Discount

A foreclosed luxury Hong Kong home linked to the chief executive officer of embattled property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. was sold for HK$300 million ($38.2 million) through tender, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The 3,953 square foot house with a private garden in the Residence Bel-Air development had changed hands for HK$350 million in 2017. It was purchased that year by Million Link Development Ltd., a company where Kaisa’s Vice-Chairman and CEO Mai Fan was a director until January, according to a company registry filing.