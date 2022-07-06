HKEX CEO Sees Giants Like Alibaba Moving to Primary H.K. Listing

Hong Kong is likely to see more dual-traded companies shift toward primary listings in the financial hub as they seek inclusion in trading links with mainland China, according to the city’s exchange chief.

In a wide-ranging interview that also covered topics including Hong Kong’s quarantine policy and China’s support for the city’s global role, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said more companies with secondary shares in Hong Kong are considering primary listings while others may be forced to do so by market rules as more of their trading volume migrates to the city. The most prominent dual-listed company currently excluded from the Stock Connect with China is e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.