South Africa Confirms Fuel Subsidy Will End as Prices Jump 11%

South Africa’s government confirmed that it will end a temporary reduction in the fuel levy next month as it announced a 10.6% increase in the gasoline price, pushing it to a new record.
The reduction of 1.50 rand ($0.09) in the general fuel levy that applied from April will be trimmed to 75 cents from July 6 and will be withdrawn from Aug. 3, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said in an emailed statement Monday. The lower concession for July will add to the impact of higher international fuel costs to boost the retail price of 95-octane gasoline to 26.74 rand in the Gauteng province, the country’s economic hub.