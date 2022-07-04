Singapore Sees No Recession Next Year as It Seeks to Beat Risks

Singapore’s economy is not at risk of recession or stagflation at this stage, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said, amid growing concerns about the impact of global monetary policy tightening to counter surging inflation.
“We do not expect a recession or a stagflation scenario next year,” Wong, who is also deputy prime minister, said in Parliament Monday. “But things are unpredictable, volatile -- there can be new shocks -- so we will continue to monitor the global and domestic environment very closely and if the need arises the government will adjust its approach and measures accordingly.”