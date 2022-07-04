 Skip to content
Danish Police Say Copenhagen Gunman Acted Alone, Likely Not Terror-Related

Emergency services at the Fields mall in Copenhagen on July 3. 

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (JAN M. OLSEN and KARL RITTER)
Copenhagen, Denmark (AP) -- Danish police believe a shopping mall shooting that left three people dead and four others seriously wounded was not terror-related. They said Monday that the gunman acted alone and appears to have selected his victims at random.

Copenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen said the victims — a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both Danes, and a 47-year-old Russian man — were killed when the gunman opened fire on Sunday afternoon in the Field's shopping mall, one of Scandinavia's biggest.