Roger Federer Hopes to Play 'One More Time' At Wimbledon

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Switzerland's Roger Federer speak during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (HOWARD FENDRICH)
Wimbledon, England (AP) -- Roger Federer did make his way to Wimbledon this year, after all — not to compete, mind you, but to take part in a ceremony marking the centenary of Centre Court on Sunday — and declared his intention to try to return in 2023 with a racket in hand.

“Just tried to be successful here and represent the sport well. I hope I did that,” said Federer, who won a men’s-record eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles at the All England Club and was greeted with a standing ovation. “And I hope I can come back ... one more time.”