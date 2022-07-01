 Skip to content
Chipmakers’ Struggles Have Wall Street Worried About a Recession

  • Micron issues profit warning on cooling semiconductor demand
  • ‘Semis are a red flag because they’re really in everything’
Micron Technology headquarters in Biose, Idaho.

Photographer: Jeremy Erickson/Bloomberg

Semiconductor stocks are taking a beating Friday after a grim profit warning from Micron Technology Inc. sparked fresh worries about Corporate America’s earnings power with the US potentially heading for a recession. 

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped as much as 4.6% after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index -- which is home to chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp., as well as Micron -- is down 38% in 2022.