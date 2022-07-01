Chipmakers’ Struggles Have Wall Street Worried About a Recession

Semiconductor stocks are taking a beating Friday after a grim profit warning from Micron Technology Inc. sparked fresh worries about Corporate America’s earnings power with the US potentially heading for a recession.
The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped as much as 4.6% after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index -- which is home to chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp., as well as Micron -- is down 38% in 2022.