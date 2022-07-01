Biden Set to Brainstorm Abortion Response With Democratic Governors

President Joe Biden is set to discuss options for protecting women’s access to abortion with a group of Democratic governors Friday as he faces increasing pressure to respond more forcefully to the Supreme Court’s ruling eliminating the constitutional right to the procedure.

“I’m going to be talking to the governors as to what actions they think I should be taking,” Biden told reporters Thursday at the conclusion of a NATO summit in Madrid, adding that he would “have announcements to make then” about his next steps.