Blackstone Weighs US Listing of $2 Billion Tech Firm IBS

IBS Software Services Pvt., backed by Blackstone Inc., is considering a US initial public offering that could value the company at more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the development, defying concerns about heightened market volatility.
The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the planned first-time share sale, the people said. IBS Software has filed confidentially for the US IPO, which could happen as soon as this year, they added. The company is considering seeking at least $500 million in the offering, the people said, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.