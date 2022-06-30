Australia’s Heavy Industry to Oust Power Sector as Top Polluter

Emissions from heavy industry will overtake electricity generation as Australia’s top source of pollution by 2024, adding demand for carbon offsets, according to a new report.
Greenhouse gas releases from industrial sectors are forecast to rise to 140 million tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent in 2030, mainly driven by growth in liquefied natural gas production from Australia’s giant export projects, according to a report published Thursday by the Carbon Market Institute and RepuTex, a provider of data and analysis.