Australia’s Heavy Industry to Oust Power Sector as Top Polluter

  • Industrial emissions forecast to rise as LNG production grows
  • Carbon credit units to support efforts to hit net zero: report
Emissions from heavy industry will overtake electricity generation as Australia’s top source of pollution by 2024, adding demand for carbon offsets, according to a new report.

Greenhouse gas releases from industrial sectors are forecast to rise to 140 million tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent in 2030, mainly driven by growth in liquefied natural gas production from Australia’s giant export projects, according to a report published Thursday by the Carbon Market Institute and RepuTex, a provider of data and analysis.