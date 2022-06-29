 Skip to content
Politics

World Not on Track to End Hunger and Cut Farm Emissions, UN Says

  • Food and Agriculture Organization, OECD issue outlook
  • Reversing trends would require major overhaul this decade
The global agriculture sector won’t eradicate hunger by the end of the decade or meet climate goals from the Paris Agreement without a major overhaul, key agencies cautioned Wednesday. 

A United Nations pledge to eliminate hunger by 2030 appears out of reach, as low-income nations struggle to afford better diets, its Food and Agriculture Organization said in a joint report with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture are also seen continuing to rise on a business-as-usual path. 