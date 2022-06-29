World Not on Track to End Hunger and Cut Farm Emissions, UN Says

The global agriculture sector won’t eradicate hunger by the end of the decade or meet climate goals from the Paris Agreement without a major overhaul, key agencies cautioned Wednesday.
A United Nations pledge to eliminate hunger by 2030 appears out of reach, as low-income nations struggle to afford better diets, its Food and Agriculture Organization said in a joint report with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture are also seen continuing to rise on a business-as-usual path.