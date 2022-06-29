SPACs Send Warning Before Hitting $183 Billion Wall of Deadlines

The SPAC market is reeling as the prospect of a recession and a push from regulators to clamp down on blank-check firms are delivering a one-two punch to an industry that appears to be facing more pain ahead.
Ticketing platform SeatGeek Inc. and UK visual effects company DNEG Plc are among the 26 firms to call off mergers with special-purpose acquisition companies this year amid uncertainty in the broader markets and the industry. The De-SPAC Index, which is comprised of companies that completed their tie-ups, has been cut in half this quarter, bringing losses this year to 65% as it churns at record lows.