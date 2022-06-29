 Skip to content
Politics

NATO Set to Place 300,000 Troops on High Alert to Deter Russia

  • US President announces boost in military presence in Europe
  • Zelenskiy to address NATO on fighting Russian invading army
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a training&nbsp;exercise in Smardan, Romania, on June 3.

Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a training exercise in Smardan, Romania, on June 3.

Photographer: Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg

NATO leaders are set to discuss plans to overhaul and boost the alliance’s defences in the face of Russian aggression in Europe, including establishing a new force model that would put about 300,000 troops on high alert to deal with any future threats.

US President Joe Biden said in Madrid on Wednesday that his country would establish a permanent headquarters in Poland for the Fifth Army Corps, maintain an additional rotational brigade of thousands of troops in Romania and bolster other deployments in the Baltic states. The US will also send two more F-35 squadrons to the UK and add to air-defense systems in Germany and Italy. That adds to 100,000 US troops already in Europe.