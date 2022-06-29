Bed Bath & Beyond Fallout Offers a Warning to Meme-Stock Traders

Investors betting that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. would be the next meme stock to go to the moon are facing the harsh reality that fundamentals are particularly important during a market rout.
Shares of the home-goods retailer sank as much as 23% to $5 Wednesday, crashing to the lowest since April 2020, after the company reported disappointing earnings. It follows a tumultuous two-year stretch when the company captivated retail traders alongside stocks like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.