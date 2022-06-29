Back-to-School Bargain Hunters May Dent Revenue at US Retailers

Skittish consumers hunting for deep discounts -- or just sitting on their wallets -- look likely to hold down revenue for US retailers in the crucial back-to-school shopping season, according to a new survey.
While most shoppers still plan to shop key summer holiday sales like Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Day, slated to run for 48 hours starting July 12, 24% are planning to pull back on spending this year thanks to a 40-year high in inflation and recessionary fears, Adobe Inc. said in a survey of 1,115 people nationwide released Wednesday.